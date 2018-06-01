DUI, possession with intent and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Dontea T Bass, 27, 305 Pearl Avenue Apt #8, Philadelphia, malicious mischief under $1000, domestic violence simple assault, failure to pay, trespassing
Dominque Boler, 32, 600 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, possession with intent to distribute
John Francis Duncan, 57, 10150 Road 450, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI)
Candice Gilmer, 44, 10713 Road 573, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct
Jasmine James, 21, 208 Masonite Drive, Laurel, public drunk
Pamela J John, 45, 69 Rush Street, Louisville, shoplifting- less than $1000
Naomi Massey, 28, 526 Center Avenue, Philadelphia, shoplifting- less than $1000
Cynthia Martha Moore, 34, 10970 Road 212, Philadelphia, driving under the influence- 1st offense, possession of alcohol in dry county
Dylan Andrew Pope, 19, 10041 Road 1529, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana
Kathy Suttles, 53, 4419 Wigwam Drive, Biloxi, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, no drivers license, reckless driving
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)