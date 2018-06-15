Home » Leake » DUI, robbery and other recent arrests in Leake County

DUI, robbery and other recent arrests in Leake County

Posted on

Johntae Boyd, 24, 598 Bobbit Road, Forest, disturbing the peace, Leake County Sheriff’s Department

Johntae Boyd

Robert Comby, 34, 5025 N Pearl Street, Carthage, warrant, Carthage PD

Robert Comby

J C Erving, 66, 119 Simmer Lane, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, seat belt violation, MHP

J C Erving

Johnny V Ford, 33, 216 Peach Orchard Drive, Ridgeland, disturbing the peace, failure to comply, resisting arrest, Carthage PD

Johnny V Ford

Mikeal R Hollis, 38, 505 Turtleneck Road, Carthage, fail to register as sex offender, Leake County Sheriff’s Department

Mikeal R Hollis

Dustin Kellum, 39, 62 Springfield Road, Carthage, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Dustin Kellum

Augusta Mitchell, 28, address unknown, grand larceny, MDOC

Augusta Mitchell

Christopher Peterson, 34, 306 Midway Drive, Florence, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no proof of insurance, speeding, MHP

Christopher Peterson

Marshall Porter, 40, address unknown, robbery, MDOC

Marshall Porter

Jason L Usry, 26, 3333 Ringgold Road, Forest, shoplifting, public drunk, Carthage PD

Jason L Usry

Calvin Watkins, 28, Lincoln Estates, Carthage, warrant, Carthage PD

Calvin Watkins

Elbert Williams, 57, 760 Willow Court, Jackson, speeding, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Elbert Williams

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)

