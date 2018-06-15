DUI, robbery and other recent arrests in Leake County

Johntae Boyd, 24, 598 Bobbit Road, Forest, disturbing the peace, Leake County Sheriff’s Department

Robert Comby, 34, 5025 N Pearl Street, Carthage, warrant, Carthage PD

J C Erving, 66, 119 Simmer Lane, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, seat belt violation, MHP

Johnny V Ford, 33, 216 Peach Orchard Drive, Ridgeland, disturbing the peace, failure to comply, resisting arrest, Carthage PD

Mikeal R Hollis, 38, 505 Turtleneck Road, Carthage, fail to register as sex offender, Leake County Sheriff’s Department

Dustin Kellum, 39, 62 Springfield Road, Carthage, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Augusta Mitchell, 28, address unknown, grand larceny, MDOC

Christopher Peterson, 34, 306 Midway Drive, Florence, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no proof of insurance, speeding, MHP

Marshall Porter, 40, address unknown, robbery, MDOC

Jason L Usry, 26, 3333 Ringgold Road, Forest, shoplifting, public drunk, Carthage PD

Calvin Watkins, 28, Lincoln Estates, Carthage, warrant, Carthage PD

Elbert Williams, 57, 760 Willow Court, Jackson, speeding, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)