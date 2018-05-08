Home » Local » DUI, sexual battery and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

DUI, sexual battery and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Maurice Boler, 24, 600 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Maurice Boler

Luis Enrique Carrillo, 58, 11590 Highway 482 Lot 2, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, no drivers license, possession of alcohol in dry county

Luis Enrique Carrillo

Jason D Denton, 41, 202 Griffis Street, Philadelphia, threatening and harassing phone calls

Jason D Denton

Johnny Martin Ferguson, 26, 10920 Road 802, Carthage, shoplifting- less than $1000

Johnny Martin Ferguson

Marvin Lee Jenkins, 69, 12000 BIA 0241, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Marvin Lee Jenkins

Christopher Wayne Long, 35, 10490 Road 509, Union, possession of controlled substance

Christopher Wayne Long

Christopher McGowan Jr, 25, 260 A Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay, no insurance

Christopher McGowan Jr

Tommy K Morgan, 34, 1495 Kenny Court, Winter Garden, FL, three counts of possession of controlled substance

Tommy K Morgan

Michael Shoemaker, 20, 406 Montgomery Avenue, Philadelphia, three counts of sexual battery

Michael Shoemaker

Roderick Walker, 29, 132 Lundy Lane, West Point, possession of controlled substance

Roderick Walker

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

