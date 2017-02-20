Home » Local » DUI, Shooting, Embezzlement and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

DUI, Shooting, Embezzlement and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Danny R Willis, 28, 283 W Beacon Street, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, no driver’s license.

Terrance B Foster, 26, 556 B Holland Ave, Philadelphia, was charged with shooting into a dwelling.

Other arrests:

  • Amanda Davidson, 36, 10811 Road 226, Union, embezzlement
  • Michael Thomas Ladd, 49, 10071 Road 470, Philadelphia, warrant petit larceny
  • Jeremy Wilson, 35, 831 Rice Road, Ridgeland, public drunk
  • Kimberly Duell, 40, 18841 Highway 21 S, Philadelphia, continued delinquency or neglect
  • Nicolas Fransisco, 34, 12611 Highway 21 S, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI)1st offense, no driver’s license, no insurance
  • Timothy Lavelle Davis, 25, 510 Cumberland Ave, Philadelphia, careless driving, no driver’s license, failure to pay fines
  • Archie Paul Haskins, 55, 1451 Moorehead Road, Conehatta, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, careless driving
  • Robert Lee Triplett, 37, 2716 10th Street, Meridian, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, warrant resisting arrest – failure to pay fines
  • Stephanie Clemons, 27, 1126 West Ave Lot 7, Philadelphia, contempt – failure to pay fines
  • Benny Ogles, 49, 215 Hayes Road, Talladega, AL, public intoxication

 

 

