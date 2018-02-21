DUI, shoplifting, assault and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Victor Hunt, 39, 895 Lewis Road, Forest, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Kenneth Ray Jr., 20, 14461 Highway 832, Philadelphia, petit larceny less than $1000, domestic violence simple assault

Brandie Williams, 21, 10654 Road 234, Union, simple assault

Dustin Davis, 28, 10343 Road 383, Philadelphia, failure to appear

Edward Shane Clark, 42, 13770 Road 610, Philadelphia, domestic violence simple assault

Tyrecus Hunter, 28, 910 A Martin Luther King Drive, Philadelphia, aiding escape-felony, possession of controlled substance, possession of firearm by convicted felon

Evangelea Vinieratos, 31, 10123 Road 749, Philadelphia, hold for investigation

Jerry Mike Dooley, 48, of 7950 Pine Spring Road, Meridian, contempt of court

Ciera Johnson, 22, 109 Choctaw Road, Conehatta, shoplifting-less than $1000

Michael Robinson, 21, 10240 Road 1507, Union, violation of hunting laws

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)