DUI, Shoplifting and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Reginald Peeples, 32, 111 West Hill Drive, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense, careless driving, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, felony fleeing, suspended license.
Angela Deshay Cooper Jenkins, 31, 5842 Ebenezer Road, Carthage, was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
Other recent arrests:
- Franko Boyd, 29, 527 Lamar Circle, Philadelphia, bench warrant failure to pay
- Karley Parish, 25, 18153 Hwy 21S, Philadelphia, probation violation, contempt of court
- Jason Gordon Thomas, 232 Goatranch Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st refusal
- Russell Vo Diep, 31, 7522 Oak Boro Drive, Lake Worth, FL, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
- Joshua Falrenstein, 25, 290 E Fection Road, Cartersville , GA, public drunk
- Jonathan Paul Goodin, 32, 10120 Road 2638, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia
- Grant Steve Ben, 35, 354 Logun Road, Philadelphia, open container, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
- Elton Shoemake, 29, 175 Indinan Hill Circle, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
- Ken Lajuan Payton, 34, 871 Eddie Payton, DeKalb, serving time for drug court
- Stanley Hunter, 54, 393 Loper Street, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana
- Janet Stribling, 61, 615 Quickie Drive, Houma, LA, possession of paraphernaelia, possession of marijuana in a moving vehicle
- Clayton Perry Stribling, 58, 615, Quickie Drive, Houma, LA, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st other
- Christopher Tyler Barrett, 409 Ridge Creek Road, Newton, possession of paraphernalia
- Jamoral Romel Graham, 21, 420 Indian Hospital Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offence