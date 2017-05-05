DUI, Stalking, Forgery and other recent arrests in Neshoba County (Photos)

Dolliana Chickaway, 33, 983 Blackjack Road, Philadelphia, public drunk, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense
Jeffery Dooley, 31, 10201 Road 1301, Union, 2 counts petit larceny – less than $1,000, failure to pay fines
Billy Ray Gazaway, 58, 10380 Road 1105, Union, 2 counts simple assault, no photo
Marrio Hayes, 34, 1066 Frog Level Lane, Philadelphia, stalking
Pamela Denise Johnson, 63, 12340 Road 325, Union, failure to pay fines
Terry McBeath, 45, 535 Lamar Circle, Philadelphia, open container, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
Reynol Perez, 47, 13010 Road 832, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no drivers license, no insurance
Colby Nathan Sharp, 20, 11900 Road 347, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of alcohol in a dry county
Andrew Thomas, 20, 10531 Road 725, Philadelphia, Forgery over $500
Sharron E Tubby, 58, 105 Willis Road, Choctaw, shoplifting less than $1,000, trespassing
Kyana Lane Willis, 22, 517 Reservation Road, Walnut Grove, open container violation
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)