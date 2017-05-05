Home » Local » DUI, Stalking, Forgery and other recent arrests in Neshoba County (Photos)

DUI, Stalking, Forgery and other recent arrests in Neshoba County (Photos)

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Dolliana Chickaway, 33, 983 Blackjack Road, Philadelphia, public drunk, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense

Dolliana Chickaway

Jeffery Dooley, 31, 10201 Road 1301, Union, 2 counts petit larceny – less than $1,000, failure to pay fines

Jeffery Dooley

Billy Ray Gazaway, 58, 10380 Road 1105, Union, 2 counts simple assault, no photo

Marrio Hayes, 34, 1066 Frog Level Lane, Philadelphia, stalking

Marrio Hayes

Pamela Denise Johnson, 63, 12340 Road 325, Union, failure to pay fines

Pamela Denise Johnson

Terry McBeath, 45, 535 Lamar Circle, Philadelphia, open container, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Terry McBeath

Reynol Perez, 47, 13010 Road 832, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no drivers license, no insurance

Reynol Perez

Colby Nathan Sharp, 20, 11900 Road 347, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of alcohol in a dry county

Colby Nathan Sharp

Andrew Thomas, 20, 10531 Road 725, Philadelphia, Forgery over $500

Sharron E Tubby, 58, 105 Willis Road, Choctaw, shoplifting less than $1,000, trespassing

Sharron E Tubby

Kyana Lane Willis, 22, 517 Reservation Road, Walnut Grove, open container violation

Kyana Lane Willis

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

Submit a Comment