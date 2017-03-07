DUI, Trespassing, Domestic Violence and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Jay Curtis Thompson, 27, 101 Sonny Jones Road, Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense
Jamie Demon Howard, 23, 273A Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with two counts of trespassing and shoplifting.
Other recent arrests:
- Kayla Comby, 29, 214 Isaac Road, Philadelphia, failure to pay fines, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
- Dixie G. Smith, 64, 11 Knight Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
- Jeffrey Little, 47, 14491 Road 604, Philadelphia, warrant for petit larceny
- Lakendria Clemons, 28, 283 West Beacon Street, Philadelphia, public drunk
- Jacqueline A. Dorman, 39, 10530 BIA 0228, Philadelphia, public drunk, possession of paraphernalia
- Ashley Idel Crapps, 29, 10824 Road 20610, Philadelphia, shoplifting
- George Glenn Robinson, 37, 102 Megan Street, Philadelphia, warrant domestic violence-simple assault
- Andrew R. Carter, 47, 531 Valley View Drive, Philadelphia, warrant for failure to pay fines
- Magali Hernandez, 31, 11901 Highway 486, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
- Christopher Peden, 60, 1700 West 62nd Street, Merrillville, Indiana, public drunk
- Richard G. Dickerson, 54, 179 Richard Dickerson Road, Noxapater, shoplifting, public drunk
- Nathan T. Burkeen, 25, 10120 Road 743, Philadelphia, shoplifting
- Sam Arnado, 25, 321 Lagoon Road, Philadelphia, public drunk