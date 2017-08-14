DUI, trespassing and other recent arrest in Neshoba County

Tyesha Baxter, 22, 554 State Street, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct

Leslie Lamar Carr, 38, 2670 Highway 496, Meridian, public drunk

Robin Denton, 41, 10422 Road 379, Philadelphia, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

John Thomas Ginn, 18, 328 Afton Drive, Brandon, resisting arrest, alcoholic beverage possession under 21

Henry C. Johnson, 58, 214 Johnson Street, Philadelphia, bad check

Demario Montez Miller, 35, 966 Shelly Brown Road, Louisville, served fine off

Phalyn Allison Osceola, 32, 3901 NW 63rd Avenue, Hollywood, FL, driving under the influence (DUI)

Robert Robinson, 52, 12140 Road 101, Philadelphia, public drunk, trespassing, failure to appear

Benny Ranson Speed, 26, 6120 County Road 320, Enterprise, driving under the influence (DUI)

Dana M. Willis, 32, 128 Rock Springs Trail, Philadelphia, careless driving, driving under the influence (DUI)

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)