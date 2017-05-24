East Central Baseball Players Receive Postseason Honors

Several East Central Community College Diamond Warriors were selected to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region 23 Baseball Team and the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges All-State Baseball Team following the 2017 season.

East Central compiled an overall record of 33-17 and participated in the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament May 17-21.

Sophomore Cole Prestegard of Huntsville (Ala.) High School was named to the 2017 NJCAA All-Region 23 Team and the MACJC All-State First Team.

Prestegard, a first baseman, led East Central in batting average, hits, doubles, and home runs for the 2017 season. He had 69 hits, including 17 doubles and 12 home runs, and 46 RBI while batting .426.

Sophomore Billy Cameron of Mendenhall High School was named to the 2017 MACJC All-State First Team.

A third baseman, Cameron batted .395 for the Warriors. He had 63 runs, 68 hits, 10 doubles, six home runs and 36 RBI.

ECCC also had five players selected to the MACJC All-State Second Team.

Sophomore designated hitter Ty Alderman of Newton County Academy hit .357 and recorded 40 hits including six homers and 12 doubles with 34 RBI.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Christian Bellew of Gulfport High School was 4-0 on the mound in 28 appearances and struck out 36 batters.

Freshman shortstop Jacob Edwards of Newton County High School hit .316, with 15 doubles, five home runs, and 38 RBI.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Peyton Lott of Seminary High School led the team with 62 strikeouts and seven wins in 51.2 innings of work on the mound.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Dylan Marsh of Lake Cormorant High School had four saves on the mound in 23 appearances and struck out 35 batters and led the team with ERA of 2.92.