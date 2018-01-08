East Central Community College Board of Trustees Re-Elects Leadership

Jerry Smith, Dr. Jimmy Hollingsworth, Alan Rhea

Dr. Jimmy Hollingsworth of Lake has been re-elected as chairman of the East Central Community College Board of Trustees, while Jerry Smith of Philadelphia will again serve as vice chairman and Alan Rhea of Carthage as secretary.

The three were re-elected by acclamation to two-year terms at the December meeting of the ECCC Board of Trustees held on the campus in Decatur.

“I am honored to be re-elected as chairman of the ECCC Board of Trustees,” said Hollingsworth, who will be serving his fourth two-year term as board chairman. “It is a pleasure to serve alongside of board vice chairman Jerry Smith and secretary Alan Rhea, as well as our full board. The entire ECCC Board of Trustees works diligently to provide the best leadership for all aspects of the college.”

Smith, who was recently honored for 10 years of dedicated service to the college’s Board of Trustees, will be serving his fourth two-year term as vice chairman. Rhea is serving his second two-year term as secretary.