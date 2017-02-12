East Central Community College to Host ‘An Evening with C.S. Lewis’

East Central Community College will host “An Evening with C.S. Lewis,” as portrayed by British actor David Payne, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Huff Auditorium on the Decatur campus.

The public is invited and there is no admission to this event.

A Tea Time with Payne will immediately follow in the Gold Room of the college’s Mabry Memorial Cafeteria.

This free event is made possible through the financial support of the East Central Community College Foundation and the Oliphant-Martin Faculty Excellence Endowment.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Full of humor, “An Evening with C.S. Lewis” (My Life’s Journey) is a fascinating and riveting insight into the life of C.S. Lewis. Payne’s portrayal of Lewis has won him many accolades over the years and has proved to be an enthralling theatrical experience for the thousands who have attended the 500-plus performances.

The year is 1963 and C.S. Lewis, the famous British author, is hosting a group of American writers at his home near Oxford, England. They are about to experience a captivating evening with a man whose engaging conversation and spontaneous humor made him one of the great storytellers of his day and whose books have brought him worldwide fame.

Seated in his living room and in front of a warm fire, Lewis, one of England’s most famous public speakers, is in great form as he recalls the people and events that inspired his thought and shaped his life; of his friendship with J R R Tolkien; why he nearly abandoned the Narnia Chronicles; how he came to embrace Christianity; and of the American woman who turned his life upside down.

“An Evening with C S Lewis” takes you into the unique world of a man who lived a simple life in a modest house on the outskirts of the city of Oxford from where he wrote many best sellers including the famous Narnia Chronicles.

Described by critics as ‘Extraordinary!’ ‘A Must See!’ ‘A Master Class!,’ “An Evening with C.S. Lewis” has led many thousands to discover (or rediscover) the continuing impact of a man who died over 50 years ago and whose collected works made him one of the literary giants of the 20th Century.

For more information on “An Evening with C.S. Lewis,” visit www.aneveningwithcslewis.com.