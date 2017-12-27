East Central Community College Named Military Friendly® School for 6th Straight Year

East Central Community College in Decatur has been designated as a Military Friendly® School by Victory Media for the sixth consecutive year.

ECCC is one of only four community colleges in Mississippi to earn the Military Friendly® designation for 2018.

Now in its 16th year, Military Friendly® Schools provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies, veteran students, and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. For the first time, student survey data was taken into consideration for the designation.

More than 1,300 schools participated in this year’s survey, with 849 earning the designation.

The newest Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the December issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Victory Media with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer), and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

Victory Media’s Chief Product Officer Daniel Nichols stated, “Our ability to apply a clear, consistent standard to colleges creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to invest in programs to provide educational outcomes that are better for veterans.”

ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart said he is “extremely proud and humbled” the college has again earned recognition as a Military Friendly® School.

“East Central Community College has a strong commitment to our country’s men and women in the military as evidenced by our continued presence on this prestigious list of colleges and universities,” said Stewart. “To be one of only four two-year colleges in Mississippi and one of only 10 among all colleges and universities in our state on this list is a testament to the high-quality programs and services ECCC provides to assist military personnel in meeting their educational goals.”

For more information regarding services provided military veterans at ECCC, contact Dr. Stacey Hollingsworth in the Office of Admissions at 601-635-6406 or shollings@eccc.edu.