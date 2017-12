The East Central Community College Warriors Basketball games this afternoon will be available on live stream video. The live stream tonight starts at 5pm and can also be listened to live on WKOZ “Cruisin” 98.3 and watched live on demand by downloading the Kicks96 app from itunes for free. We will feature the men’s and women’s games. The video stream can be found online at the ECCC website at www.eccc.edu and at www.kicks96news.com.