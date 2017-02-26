Ecc continues win streak with victory at Double-header

The ECC Warriors returned to the baseball field today to continue their 10 game winning streak in this double-header. The Warriors would take a 1 run lead in the bottom of the first inning. The Warriors and the lady Hawks would not score any in the second inning. The Warriors then would score three points at the bottom of the third inning giving them a three-point lead (4-0). The fourth inning neither team scores.The warriors hit a home run at the end of the fourth inning making the score (5-0). The warriors finish the first game at the bottom of the sixth inning with 3 runs, ending the game with a score of (9-1).

The second game of the double-header the warriors scores 1 run at the bottom of the first inning. The second inning neither team will score. The lady Hawks ties the game up in the top of the second inning, the warriors would then put up two runs which gave them a two point lead (3-1) at the end of the third. The Lady Hawks score one run which lead them to a one point deficit in the top of the fourth. The Hawks would then score three runs in the top of the fifth inning giving them a two point lead. The warriors fight back scoring a home run with one person on a base making them tie (5-5) the game at the bottom of the fifth. The warriors would take the victory in the ninth inning hitting a home run ending the game (8-6). The Warriors increase their season record to 11-0.