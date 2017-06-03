ECCC Announces 2017 Football Schedule

Coming off its first Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges South Division title in program history, the East Central Community College football team will play five road games in 2017, including the first two games of the season.

The Warriors finished the 2016 season with a 5-5 overall record, including a South Division title and second straight trip to the state playoffs. It was the first time in 40 years that the Warriors competed in the state playoffs in consecutive seasons.

All East Central games during the 2017 season will be played on Thursdays.

East Central will open the 2017 season Aug. 31 visiting Holmes Community College in Goodman for a 6:30 p.m. game, followed a week later by a trip to Booneville Sept. 7 to face Northeast Mississippi Community College, also at 6:30 p.m.

The Warriors will play their home opener on Sept. 14 hosting Pearl River Community College at 6:30 p.m. on the synthetic turf of Bailey Stadium on the campus in Decatur, before hitting the road again Sept. 21 against Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston at 7 p.m.

East Central will entertain Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Decatur on Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. before traveling to Ellisville Oct. 5 to tackle Jones County Junior College at 7 p.m. That is followed by the final road game of the season Oct. 12 at Hinds Community College in Raymond for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Warriors close the regular season with two straight home games. Northwest Mississippi Community College will visit Bailey Stadium on Oct. 19 for the annual Homecoming game and festivities. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. East Central will close out the regular season Oct. 26 hosting Southwest Mississippi Community College at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets to all home games are $10 for adults and $7 for students high school age and younger. All ECCC students, faculty and staff are admitted free with valid college ID.

2017 East Central Community College Football Schedule

August 31 at Holmes Goodman 6:30 p.m. September 7 at Northeast Booneville 6:30 p.m. September 14 Pearl River* Decatur 6:30 p.m. September 21 at Gulf Coast* Perkinston 7:00 p.m. September 28 Copiah-Lincoln* Decatur 6:30 p.m October 5 at Jones County* Ellisville 7:00 p.m. October 12 at Hinds* Raymond 7:00 p.m. October 19 Northwest (HC) Decatur 6:30 p.m. October 26 Southwest* Decatur 6:30 p.m.

HC denotes Homecoming

* Denotes MACJC South Division games