ECCC Announces 2018-19 Collegians

Director Chas Evans recently announced members of the 2018-19 Collegians rock-and-roll band at East Central Community College following auditions held on the Decatur campus.

Vocalists include Jake Horton and Bryce Callie Lott, both of Sebastopol; Logan Steptoe, Scott Central; Landon Weeks, Nanih Waiya; Jaiden Moore, Neshoba Central; and Katie Evans, Newton County.

Members of the horn section are Alexis Rover (rock flute) and Lauren Gilmer (alto sax), both of Newton County; Jonathan Collins (trombone), Scott Central; and Taylor Goss (bari/tenor sax), Morton.

The rhythm section includes Ellie Hall (auxiliary percussion), Mendenhall; Nicholas Hardy (bass), Leake Academy; Hunter Dickerson (lead guitar), Neshoba Central; Lance Sanders (drums), Winston Academy; and Matt Hancock (keyboards), Pine Grove Christian Academy.

Serving as technicians are Caleb Salley, Choctaw County; Austin Gray, Kristen Wilcher, and Jerry Davidson, all of Neshoba Central; Devin Sims, Mount Olive; Daniel Husain, Newton County; Kaylie Hoge, Pisgah; Jerome Odom, Scott Central; and Miriam Sanchez, Forest.

The Collegians present a campus concert each semester in Huff Auditorium and also perform at various schools and community events throughout the year. For more information, contact Evans at [email protected] or call 601-635-6227.