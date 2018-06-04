ECCC Announces 2018 Football Schedule

For the second straight season, the East Central Community College football team will have to play five road games, including the first two games of the season, as the Warriors 2018 football schedule was announced.

Also for the second straight fall, all East Central games will be played on a Thursday night.

The Warriors are coming off a 1-8 season after two straight playoff appearances and a Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges South Division Title in 2016. East Central opened the 2017 football campaign with trips to Goodman to face Holmes Community College and then to Booneville to play Northeast Mississippi Community College.

East Central will open the 2018 season Thursday, Aug. 30, at defending MACJC North Division Champion Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. That trip will be followed by a game in Fulton against Itawamba Community College at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 6.

The Warriors will play their home opener on Sept. 13 when the Southwest Mississippi Community College Bears visit Bailey Stadium on the campus in Decatur for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. The home stay will be short lived, as East Central will travel to Poplarville to face Pearl River Community College at 6 p.m. on Sept. 20.

East Central will entertain defending national champion East Mississippi Community College in Decatur on Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. The annual Homecoming game and festivities are set for Thursday, Oct. 4. The Homecoming football game against Copiah-Lincoln Community College will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

The Warriors will then hit the road the next two Thursdays. East Central will tackle Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m., before traveling to Raymond Oct. 18 to tackle Hinds Community College at 7 p.m.

East Central will close out the regular season at home against Jones County Junior College on Thursday, Oct. 25, at 6:30 p.m.

It will be the first time East Central has faced Itawamba and East Mississippi since the 2013 season.

Tickets to all home games are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 18 and under. All ECCC students, faculty and staff are admitted free with valid college ID.

All East Central Community College football games in 2018 can be heard on WKOZ “Cruisin” 98.3. The audio, as well as live stream video for all home games, will be streamed online at www.eccc.edu/eccc-media and at www.kicks96news.com.