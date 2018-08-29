ECCC Announces 2018 Homecoming Honorees

East Central Community College in Decatur will recognize four outstanding alumni during the 2018 Homecoming celebration scheduled Thursday, Oct. 4.

George Taylor of Forest, retired vice chairman of Community Bank of Mississippi, and Gina Hollingsworth Gordon, gifted education teacher with the Newton Municipal School District, will be recognized as Alumnus and Alumna of the Year, respectively. Aubry Cox of Carthage, a former Warrior basketball standout, and Kristin Chaney of Little Rock, a former basketball and softball standout and the college’s only two-sport All-American, are this year’s Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.

Numerous activities are also scheduled as part of ECCC’s 2018 Homecoming celebration.

Festivities begin with a reunion for the 50th Anniversary of the Class of 1968 beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the Gordon Room of Mabry Memorial Cafeteria. An “all-you-can eat” buffet lunch for class members and their guests will be available for $7 per person. A special presentation will be made to the members of the Class of 1968 at 2:30 p.m., also in the Gordon Room.

All alumni are invited to a reception hosted by the ECCC Alumni Association beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium. The group’s annual business meeting and the recognition of alumni awards will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the same location.

Activities continue at Bailey Stadium beginning with Alumni Association Tailgating from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This event is free for current Alumni Association members and $10 for all other alumni and guests. Reunion groups will also meet here.

The Warrior Baseball team will host a reunion of the 1998 State Championship team that afternoon. Head Coach Neal Holliman will announce details for this reunion at a later date.

The ECCC vs. Copiah-Lincoln football game begins at 6:30 p.m. Alumni of the Year will present the game ball and Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will serve as honorary team captains. The Homecoming Queen will be announced during the halftime presentation of the Homecoming Court. Following the crowning, the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band will present its full halftime show.

For more information, contact David LeBlanc, director of alumni relations and the foundation, at 601-635-6327 or call toll free, 877-462-3222, ext. 327. His email address is [email protected].