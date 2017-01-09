ECCC Announces Annual HEADWAE Honorees

Sophomore Katie McCool of Louisville and science instructor Sharon Fisher of Meridian will represent East Central Community College in Decatur at the 2016-17 Higher Education Appreciation Day: Working for Academic Excellence (HEADWAE) program scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Jackson.

The annual HEADWAE observance was established by the Mississippi Legislature to honor academically talented students and faculty members from each of the 36 public and private member institutions of the Mississippi Association of Colleges.

McCool is a chemistry major and a graduate of Winston Academy where she was valedictorian, honor society president, a Mississippi Scholar and member of the Hall of Fame.

At ECCC, the President’s List scholar serves as president of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, treasurer of the sophomore class and is a member of the Baptist Student Union Council.

She is the daughter of Robert and Pam McCool of Louisville.

Fisher has been employed at the college since 2002.

She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology and the educational specialist degree from Livingston University (now University of West Alabama).

She has served 31 years in the field of education after working as a developmental chemist for Vanity Fair for five years.

She and her husband, Chris, reside in Meridian. She has one daughter, four step-children and two grandchildren.

Honorees are invited to the State Capitol where they will be welcomed by Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and recognized in each legislative chamber.

A luncheon will also be held at the Jackson Marriott Hotel in downtown Jackson, during which each student and faculty honoree will be recognized in front of their guests, institution leaders, corporate sponsors and legislators.

In addition to the public recognition, a booklet will be published featuring photos and biographical sketches of each honoree.