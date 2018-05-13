ECCC Announces Centralettes, Color Guard Members for 2018-19

East Central Community College in Decatur recently announced members of the Centrlattes danceline and Color Guard for the 2018-19 term. Both groups perform with the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band and at basketball games and other special events throughout the year.

Members of the Centralettes and their respective high schools include Madison Dempsey, Winston Academy; Shaela Roberts, Enterprise; Alexis Poor, Brandon; Lydia Bishop, Sebastopol; Kiersten Johnson, Newton; Giulana Donato, Leake Academy; Hanna McKinion, Nanih Waiya; Amberlee Akin and Alayna Spears, both of West Lauderdale; Madilynn Moore and Antonea Bailey, both of Union; Neylie Breazeale, Neshoba Central; and Jasmin Cole, Anna Bowen, Megan Boulton, Alexis Gaines, Madison Mann, Tiara Dawkins, Chloe Gressett, Bailey Warren and Nina Moore, all of Newton County.

Color Guard members and their respective high schools include Lakenya Triplett, Sebastopol; Kaitlyn Goforth, Victoria Wright and Cheyene Sorrells, all of Newton County; Skyler Bell and Elisah Jimmie, both of Choctaw Central; Jaquala Patrick and Symone Cleveland, both of Union; Marrian Haralson, Forest; Shayla Long, Neshoba Central; Kaylin Shirley and Klaire Shirley, both of Quitman; Sade Gammage, Scott Central; and Latia Cleveland, Scott Central.