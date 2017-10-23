ECCC Announces Enhanced ACT Scholarship Program

East Central Community College in Decatur will dramatically increase the value of the scholarships it awards at various ACT composite score levels beginning with the fall 2018 semester to provide greater financial support to more students.

The ACT Scholarship enhancements were approved at the October 2017 Board of Trustees meeting on campus.

Beginning fall 2018, incoming freshman students who enroll full-time the fall semester immediately following high school graduation or the first regular semester after having received the High School Equivalency (HSE), will receive the following scholarship awards based on ACT score:

ACT Composite Score 20-23—Dean’s Award, one-half tuition per semester (currently a value of $645 per semester).

ACT Composite Score 24-28—President’s Award, full tuition per semester (currently a value of $1,290 per semester).

ACT Composite Score 29-36—Board of Trustees Award, full scholarship of tuition, room, and board per semester (currently a value of $2,915 per semester).

Currently, students receive $100 for an ACT composite score of 20-23, $300 for an ACT composite score of 24-26, full tuition for an ACT score of 27-30, and full scholarship of tuition, room, and board for an ACT score of 31-36.

“By increasing funds devoted to our ACT Scholarship Program we are able to provide greater financial assistance to those students who score in the 20-26 range on the ACT, while expanding our full scholarship awards to students who score 29 and above on the ACT,” said ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart.

The scholarships are available for four semesters provided the student maintains a 3.0 or higher grade-point average each semester. Any student who does not maintain the required 3.0 GPA and is removed from the scholarship may have it reinstated by earning the required 3.0 GPA the following semester.

Students who meet all ECCC eligibility requirements and are interested in receiving an ACT Scholarship should apply for admission online at www.eccc.edu and submit their ACT scores to the Office of Admissions at East Central Community College, P.O. Box 129, Decatur, MS 39327. ECCC’s ACT code is 2192.

For more information on ECCC’s ACT Scholarship Program, eligibility requirements, and information about other ECCC scholarships and aid, visit www.eccc.edu/scholarships or call Student Services at 877-GO-2-ECCC or email go2ec@eccc.edu.