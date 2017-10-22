ECCC Announces PTK Fall Inductees

These East Central Community College students were recently inducted into Theta Xi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society of two-year colleges. Inductees and their hometowns include (front row, from left) Hannah Hall, Courtney McNair and Shelby Greenwood, all of Philadelphia; Mikayla Figueroa of Union, Macie Barrett of Noxapater, Alex Cleveland of Chunky and Kiersten Johnson of Newton; (second row, from left) Laken Winstead, Taylor Harrison and Ella Grace Robertson, all of Philadelphia; Madison Dempsey of Louisville, Albany Davis of Newton, Abbey Armstrong of Morton, and Anna Bowen and Bailey Smith, both of Philadelphia; (third row, from left) Rylee Holdiness and Makinsie Clark, both of Nanih Waiya; Emily Nelson of Little Rock, Gabi Sparnecht and Haley Holland, both of Philadelphia; Deanna Sangster of Noxapater, Ray Farlow of Union and Dakota Bailey of Philadelphia; and (back row, from left) Zach Boykin of Nanih Waiya, Javontae Spivey of Forest, Josh Warnsley of Decatur, Colby Stanley of Nanih Waiya, Chris Perez of Forest, Hunter McElroy of Louisville, and Samuel Singleton and Samuel Loper, both of Philadelphia. Not pictured is Joshua Chumney of Long Beach. More than 30 students joined the prestigious organization, whose mission is to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership, service and fellowship programming. To qualify, students must have completed at least 12 hours of coursework that may be applied to an associate degree and must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Director of Housing and Student Activities Dr. Amanda Walton, Mathematics Instructor Jenna Wright and Dean of Students James Miller serve as advisers.