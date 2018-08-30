ECCC Announces Season Ticket Sales for Football, Soccer, Basketball

East Central Community College in Decatur has announced that season tickets are now on sale for all 2018 regular season home football games and home men’s and women’s soccer matches and for the 2018-19 regular season men’s and women’s home basketball games.

Season tickets to football, soccer, and basketball can be purchased online at www.eccc.edu/estore, or from the college’s Department of Athletics office in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium on the campus in Decatur. Season tickets can also be purchased at the main ticket booth at a home contest for each respective sport.

Season tickets ordered online must be picked up in the Department of Athletics office in Brackeen-Wood Gym Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at the main ticket booth of a home contest for the respective sport.

Season tickets to home football games in Bailey Stadium this fall are $20 each. Each season ticket admits one person to all four regular season home football games. Single game tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 18 and under.

Season tickets to men’s and women’s home soccer matches at the ECCC Soccer Field are $35 each. Each season ticket admits one person to all nine men’s and women’s regular season matches. Single match tickets are $5 per person.

Season tickets to the regular season home men’s and women’s basketball games in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium for the 2018-19 season are $35 each for general admission seating and $45 each for reserved chairback seating. Single game tickets are $7 per person, $5 for ages 18 and under, and $10 for a chairback seat.

Schedules for all ECCC sports teams can be found at www.ecccathletics.com. The 2018-19 men’s and women’s basketball schedules will be released at a later date.