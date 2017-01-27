ECCC Announces Test, Interview Dates for MI-BEST Program

East Central Community College in Decatur has announced dates when prospective students can test and interview for acceptance into the MI-BEST program for fall 2017.

MI-BEST allows qualified applicants to take courses they need to prepare for the high school equivalency exam while at the same time training for jobs in fields such as automobile collision repair, hotel and restaurant management, culinary arts, industrial maintenance, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC).

There is no cost for tuition for students who qualify for MI-BEST.

Test and interview dates are March 10, March 24, June 9, June 30, July 14 and July 28. All tests and interviews begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Tucker Applied Technology Center on the Decatur campus.

The computer-based general knowledge test includes four parts: math with a calculator, math without a calculator, language, and reading. The test takes approximately two and a half hours, followed by a 15-minute interview. Prospective students should bring a photo ID and be prepared to complete initial paperwork before testing begins.

“The MI-BEST program allows students to dual enroll in the high school equivalency preparation program and simultaneously earn technical hours in a workforce program,” explained Erin Tramill, MI-BEST program navigator. “If successful, they will earn their high school diploma and be trained in a skill that could lead to a career in that field.”

Prospective MI-BEST students should contact Tramill at 601-635-6255 or etramill@eccc.edu.