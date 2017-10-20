ECCC Art Club to Host Haunted House Oct. 30-31

The East Central Community College Art Club will sponsor a Haunted House from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, October 30- 31, in the Vickers Fine Arts Center on the Decatur campus.

“The ECCC Art Club hopes that anyone who gets enjoyment from fear, adrenaline, and the unknown will attend the Haunted House,” said art instructor Jeffrey Hodges. “We are striving to send chills down the spines of everyone who enters the Haunted House.”

The event is a fundraiser for the club and the cost is $5 for everyone over age 6.

For more information, contact art instructor Jeffrey Hodges at jhodges@eccc.edu, or call 601-635-6229.