Long day for the Warriors

The Warriors host the Wallace state lions in the first game of the rush invitation tournament. The lions came off hard in the top of the first getting two runs making the score (0-2). The Warriors loosen the gap with one run making the score (1-2). The lions in the top of the second inning earned one run off of one hit making the score (1-3). The Warriors went three up and three down in the bottom of the second. The Lions kept bringing the heat with three runs on three hits in the top of the third making the score (1-6). The Warriors went three up and three down in the bottom of the third. The lions had no runs off of one hit in the top of the fourth. The Warriors had one run off of three hits in the bottom of the fourth making the score (2-6). The lions went three up and three down in the top of the fifth inning. The Warriors were kept scoreless in the fifth inning. The lions went on a roll in the top of the sixth with four runs off of four hits making the score (2-10). The Warriors kept fight getting three runs off of three hits in the bottom of the sixth making the score (5-10). The lions went three up and three down in the top of the seventh. The scored one run in the bottom of the seventh making the score (6-10). The Lions kept putting the numbers up with two runs on two hits in the top of the eighth making the score (6-12). The Warriors kept striking back in the bottom of the eighth with three runs on one hit making the score (8-12). The Lions scored one run off of two hits in their final inning making the score (10-13). The Warriors were not able to come back for the win in the bottom of the ninth with only one run giving the Lions the victory and score of (9-13).