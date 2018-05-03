ECCC Baseball Hosting Two Summer Team Camp Sessions in June

The East Central Community College baseball program is hosting two Summer Team Camps in June for commuters and overnight campers.

Session one of ECCC’s Team Baseball Summer Camp is June 4-6, while session two is scheduled for June 6-8. Check-in for both sessions 1 p.m. on the first day and check-out is 8 a.m. on the final morning. Both camps will be at the Clark-Gay Baseball Complex on the campus in Decatur.

The cost is $150 for commuters, which includes lunch each day (three meals). Cost for overnight campers is $200, which includes six meals and overnight stay for two nights.

The camp fee includes five games of five innings each with umpires. All campers get a T-shirt. Instruction will include all aspects of hitting, pitching, defensive play, and base running.

The camps will be led by ECCC Head Baseball Coach Neal Holliman, and assistant coaches Chance Whitten and Matt Mitchell.

Participants should bring all necessary baseball equipment, both personal and team gear, as well as insurance information for each participant. Those staying overnight will need to bring bedding, pillows, towels, and personal items.

Participating teams will be required to provide a roster and T-shirt sizes prior to June 1.

A camp brochure and online registration form are located at www.ecccathletics.com/sports/bsb/index.

For more information, contact Holliman at 601-635-6374, Whitten at 601-635-6226, or Mitchell at 601-635-6415.