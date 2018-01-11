ECCC Choral Department to Host “Father/Daughter Valentine Dance” Feb. 9

The East Central Community College Choral Department will host a Father/Daughter Valentine Dance Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, on the Decatur campus.

The event will feature a Princess Theme for ages five and up and will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Mabry Memorial Cafeteria. The cost is $30 per couple and if a father has more than one daughter, it is an additional $5 per child. Light refreshments will be included.

For more information, contact Denise Riley, ECCC choral director, at 601-635-6225 or email mdriley@eccc.edu.