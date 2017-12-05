ECCC to Close for Holidays Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 13

East Central Community College in Decatur will close all offices for the Christmas holidays beginning Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.

Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

Orientation for new students for the 2018 spring semester will be held on Thursday, Jan. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. in the Vickers Fine Arts Center auditorium. As part of Orientation, new students will register for spring classes. Students can still apply to attend ECCC for the 2018 spring semester by using the online application at www.eccc.edu/admissions.

Day and evening classes for the spring semester begin Monday, Jan. 8. The last day to resister is Jan. 9.

Online courses begin Tuesday, Jan. 16. The last day to register for online classes is Wednesday, Jan. 17.

For more information on registering for the 2018 spring semester, contact Student Services at 601-635-6205 or email Dr. Randall Lee, vice president for student services, at rlee@eccc.edu.