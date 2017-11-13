ECCC Collegians to Present Fall Concert Nov. 13

East Central Community College’s rock and roll band, the Collegians, will present its fall concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Huff Auditorium on the Decatur campus. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend. The popular group will present hits by Demi Levato, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Ed Sheeran and many more!

Members include (front row, from left) technicians Christian Bounds of Lake, Jerome Odom of Forest, Christian Richardson of Union, Caleb Salley of McCool, Makayla Weaver of Conehatta, Kaylyn Smith of Carthage, Miriam Sanchez of Forest, Malcolm Chambers of Decatur, and Caleb McGrew of Meridian; (second row, from left) saxophonist Jacob Dickerson of Philadelphia, drummer Cheston Jones of Louisville, keyboardist Jovani Mondragon of Forest, and trumpeter Daniel Street of Vero Beach, Fla.; and (back row, from left) bassist Ken Jernigan of Noxapater, guitarist Hunter Dickerson of Philadelphia, auxiliary percussionist Ellie Hall of Mendenhall, vocalists Laken Winstead of Philadelphia, Jake Horton of Sebastopol, Brianna Whittle of Philadelphia, JoJo Grimes of Lake, Maggie Shoultz of Pelahatchie, and Tobey Smith of Lake; trombonist Taylor Hawkins of Morton, baritone Wesley Akins of Philadelphia, and director/guitarist Chas Evans.

