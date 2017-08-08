ECCC cuts ribbon on new residence hall

The ribbon was officially cut, opening a brand new residence hall building on the East Central Community College Campus.

“It is part of our 20/20 vision,” explained Dr. Jimmy Hollingsworth the Chair of the College Board of Trustees at ECCC. “As we continue to strive and provide excellence to our students here on campus and to do that we needed more residences hall space.”

The $6.6 million facility will provide over 100 female students a place to call home when the fall semester begins.

“There is no way I could adequately thank our Board of Supervisors from our five counties and without them this project would not have begun” stated Dr. Billy Stewart the President of ECCC. “They are actually helping us pay back the loan for this building each year.”

The three story Women’s Residence Hall adds 56 rooms on the East Central campus, along with study areas, kitchens and laundry rooms on each floor and even an outdoor courtyard.

“It means opportunity, security and comfort,” explained Makaeya Brock the Student Body President at EMCC. “The students are going to come here, form lifelong friendships, engage in conversations with people they have never met before and it is going to be able to further their education as well.”

East Central is expecting nearly 700 students living on the Decatur campus this fall and even more wanting to call the campus home.

“We are hoping that these dormitories attract students to East Central where ultimately we can make a difference in their life,” said Stewart.

Residents will move into the new Women’s Residence Hall on Sunday. Classes for the fall semester at East Central will begin on Monday the 14th.