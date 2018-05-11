ECCC Drum Majors Announced for 2018-19

Serving as drum majors for the 2018-19 Wall O’ Sound Marching Band at East Central Community College in Decatur are (from left) sophomores Jovani Mondragon of Forest and Courtney McNair of Philadelphia and freshman Jasmine McDonald of Union. Mondragon is a 2017 graduate of Forest High School where he was an All-Superior Drum Major for the Bearcat Band and was selected Best in Class. McNair was an All-Superior Drum Major and graduate of Neshoba Central High School, where she also received the Sweepstakes Award and All-South Drum Major award. McDonald is a 2018 graduate and All-Superior Drum Major from Union High School. (EC Photo)