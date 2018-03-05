ECCC Financial Aid Office Offering Free FAFSA Assistance

The East Central Community College Financial Aid Office is offering free assistance with completing the FAFSA for students interested in attending college in fall 2018.

The FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) is a form that must be completed annually by prospective and current college students to determine their eligibility for federal financial aid.

The ECCC Financial Aid Office has designated every Friday as “FAFSA Friday” when a FAFSA counselor is available to assist with applying for both federal and state aid. The Financial Aid Office is located on the bottom floor of the Student Union Building on the Decatur campus.

Assistance may also be made available Monday through Thursday for students who cannot come on Friday. Students and/or parents should call 601-635-6218 to schedule an appointment for FAFSA and other aid assistance.

Those wishing to complete the FAFSA must have the following information for both the student and the parent(s):

Parent and Student FSA (Federal Student Aid) ID information, if one has already been created. If FSA ID is not yet created, parent(s) and student’s legal names; parent(s) and student’s Social Security numbers; parent(s) and student’s dates of birth; parent(s) and student’s email addresses; and access to cell phones for parent(s) and student to verify phone number via text must be provided.

Parent’s driver’s license numbers.

Information for parent(s) with whom student lives: marriage date, divorce date, or separation date.

If you are in a legal guardianship, bring court papers for the guardianship.

W-2 forms and other records of money earned in 2016 for student and parent(s).

2016 Federal Income Tax Return (the 1040 form) for student and parent(s). If your parents or parent and step – parent file separately, bring copies of both tax returns.

Value of investments.

Students are encouraged to complete the FAFSA application during the month of March to receive priority review and processing of their aid.

For more information on the FAFSA, visit www.fafsa.ed.gov. For more information on the ECCC Financial Aid Office, visit www.eccc.edu/financial-aid.