ECCC Football Welcomes 17 Players During National Signing Day

East Central Community College head football coach Ken Karcher announced the addition of 17 new members to the Warrior football team on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The newcomers include 16 high school seniors and one four-year college transfer.

Players signing with ECCC Feb. 1 include:

Don Adams, a 6-2, 285-pound defensive lineman from Abramson Sci Academy in New Orleans, La.

Rickardo Archie, a 6-4, 245-pound tight end/defensive end from Crystal Springs High School.

Mayowa Asagunla, a 6-6, 200-pound quarterback from Hillcrest Christian High School in Jackson.

Tanner Bullock, a 5-11, 195-pound linebacker from Houston High School.

Jacob Carter, a 6-1, 185-pound quarterback from Pontotoc High School and mid-term signee.

Telayes Cole, a 6-3, 230-pound defensive lineman from Newton County High School.

Keonte’ Daniels, a 5-10, 165-pound athlete from Noxapater High School.

JaMarcus Fisher, a 5-10, 170-pound defensive back from Wayne County High School.

Tyriq French, a 6-3, 200-pound athlete from Idabel (Okla.) High School.

Quentin Gibson, a 6-3, 195-pound quarterback from Archbishop Shaw High School in Marrero, La., and the University of Toledo and mid-term signee.

Landon Keely, a 6-0, 305-pound defensive lineman from Enterprise High School.

Daniel Little, a 5-10, 165-pound defensive back from Terry High School.

Hunter Little, a 6-2, 265-pound offensive lineman from Union High School.

Jaylin McGill, a 5-10, 165-pound defensive back from Heidelberg High School.

Ethan McMullan, a 6-4, 230-pound tight end from Newton County High School.

James Smith III, a 5-9, 165-pound running back from Velma Jackson High School in Camden.

VJ Swanier, a 5-10, 210-pound linebacker from Pass Christian High School.

The East Central Warriors won their first-ever Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges South Division title during the 2016 season and competed in the MACJC state playoffs for the second straight year. The last time an ECCC football team competed in the state playoffs two years in a row was in the 1975 and 1976 seasons.