The East Central Community College Gospel Choir will present its annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in the Vickers Fine Arts Center on the Decatur campus. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.

The Rev. Johnny Jones of Newton, a former gospel choir member, will be guest speaker. Zashanti Bender, a student and member of the choir at Newton County High School, will be a guest performer.

Brenda Johnson serves as sponsor of the ECCC Gospel Choir.