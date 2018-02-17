ECCC to Hold Cheerleader Tryouts April 7, Clinics April 3-5

East Central Community College in Decatur will hold tryouts for the 2018-19 Cheerleading Squad from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 7, 2018, in the South Campus Gymnasium. There is a $25 fee for all participants.

Pre-tryout clinics will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. April 3-5 in the South Campus Gymnasium. During these sessions, participants will learn the cheer, fight song routine and stunts necessary for tryouts. Those wishing to tryout must attend at least one clinic.

Those selected for the squad receive full-tuition scholarships.

For more information, contact ECCC Cheer sponsor Pauline Karcher at pkarcher@eccc.edu or contact the Athletic Department at 601-635-6310.