ECCC to Hold MI-BEST Open House March 6

East Central Community College will hold an Open House for students interested in its MI-BEST program beginning at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 6.

The event will be held in the Tucker Applied Technology Center on the Decatur campus.

According to Erin Tramill, navigator for ECCC’s MI-BEST, the open house is an opportunity for students who are interested in enrolling in the program for fall 2017 to learn more about MI-BEST, the career opportunities and other benefits of the program, and the upcoming test/interview dates.

MI-BEST allows qualified applicants to take courses they need to prepare for the high school equivalency exam (formerly GED®) while at the same time training for jobs in fields such as automobile collision repair, hotel and restaurant management, culinary arts, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC).

There is no cost for tuition for students who qualify for MI-BEST.

Upcoming test and interview dates for students interested in joining the program in fall 2017 are March 10 and March 24. All tests and interviews begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Tucker Applied Technology Center on the Decatur campus.

Prospective MI-BEST students should contact Tramill at 601-635-6255 or etramill@eccc.edu.