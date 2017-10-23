ECCC Homecoming Court

Members of the 2017 Homecoming Court at East Central Community College in Decatur included (front row, from left) freshman maids Sabrina Boyd of Meridian and Vanity Payne of Philadelphia; sophomore maids Makaeya Brock of Decatur and Taylor Hardy of Starkville; queen Autumn Taylor of Newton; sophomore maid Hayden Hudspeth of Louisville; maid of honor Jessica Everett of Decatur; and freshman maids Whitney Waters of Heidelberg and Tiara Dawkins of Hickory; and (back row, from left) escorts Demarius Brown of Newton, Micheal McClendon of Nanih Waiya, John Mark Vincent and John Ross Griffin, both of Decatur, Austin Taylor of Newton, Andrew Bernard of Meridian, Cheston Jones of Nanih Waiya, Jerome Adkins, Jr., of Clarkdale, and Trelan Brown of Philadelphia . The queen and her court were presented during halftime of the ECCC vs. Northwest Mississippi Community College football game Thursday, Oct. 19. (EC Photo)