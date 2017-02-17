ECCC to Host Artist Sarah Teasley as Part of 2017 ‘Cultural Arts’ Series

East Central Community College in Decatur will host a presentation by artist Sarah Teasley at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, in the Vickers Fine Arts Center on the Decatur campus. The presentation is part of the college’s 2017 Cultural Arts Series.

Teasley received her BFA from Delta State University and her MFA from the University of Mississippi. In addition to a formal education, she worked as an Artist in Residence for Burns Pottery in Natchez and completed two internships with sculptor Beth Cavener.

Sarah exhibits her work nationally through juried competitions, Oxford Treehouse Gallery and Attic Gallery. She has also been published in 500 Figures in Clay Vol. 2 by Lark Crafts. She currently lives in Raymond where she teaches art full time at Hinds Community College.

Additional Cultural Arts Series events include:

March 30-April 1 – Encore Players present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” 7 p.m. nightly, Vickers Fine Arts Auditorium, Tickets are $10. To purchase tickets, call 601-635-2111

April 10 – The Collegians, 7 p.m., Huff Auditorium, free admission

April 11 ­– Delta State University Jazz Band Concert, 2:25 p.m., Vickers Fine Arts Auditorium, free admission

April 20 – EC Band Showcase, 6:30 p.m., Huff Auditorium, free admission

April 25 ­– Spring Choir Concert, 7 p.m., Vickers Fine Arts Auditorium, free admission

The Cultural Arts Series began as a way to bring performing artists and visual artists to the campus throughout the year for both EC students and the community.

For more information, contact Chas Evans, Fine Arts Division chair, at 601-635-6227 or e-mail cevans@eccc.edu.