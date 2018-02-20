ECCC Invites Vendors to Participate in Business, Education, & Healthcare Expo

East Central Community College will host its 16th annual Business, Education, & Healthcare Expo from 9:30 to 11 .a.m. Thursday, March 29, in Brackeen-Wood Gym on the Decatur campus.

Vendors interested in setting up a booth at the expo should contact Linda Vance at 601-635-6210 or lvance@eccc.edu. The deadline to register is March 27.

The expo, coordinated by the college’s Career & Technical Education division, annually provides career and educational opportunities for ECCC students. The public also is invited to the free event.