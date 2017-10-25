Home » Local » ECCC Men’s Basketball to Host Preseason Jamboree Oct. 28

ECCC Men’s Basketball to Host Preseason Jamboree Oct. 28

The East Central Community College men’s basketball team will host five other teams in a Preseason Jamboree on Saturday, Oct. 28, in Brackeen-Wood Gym on the Decatur campus.

Admission is $8 per person to the Jamboree, which serves as a fundraiser for the program. Concessions will be sold.

The lineup of games includes Jones County Junior College vs. Holmes Community College at 9 a.m., East Central vs. Bishop State Community College (Mobile, Ala.) at 10:30 a.m., Jones County vs. Taylormade Academy at Noon, East Central vs. Holmes at 1:30 p.m., and Bishop State vs. Taylormade at 3 p.m.

The Warriors open regular season play on Thursday, Nov. 2, against Coahoma at 7:30 p.m. in Brackeen-Wood. The East Central women will face Coahoma at 5:30 p.m. that night.

Both teams will participate in the annual Haunted House of Hoops on Monday, Oct. 30, at 6:30 p.m., also in Brackeen-Wood. Admission is free to this event.

