ECCC Men’s Basketball to Host Preseason Jamboree Oct. 28

The East Central Community College men’s basketball team will host five other teams in a Preseason Jamboree on Saturday, Oct. 28, in Brackeen-Wood Gym on the Decatur campus.

Admission is $8 per person to the Jamboree, which serves as a fundraiser for the program. Concessions will be sold.

The lineup of games includes Jones County Junior College vs. Holmes Community College at 9 a.m., East Central vs. Bishop State Community College (Mobile, Ala.) at 10:30 a.m., Jones County vs. Taylormade Academy at Noon, East Central vs. Holmes at 1:30 p.m., and Bishop State vs. Taylormade at 3 p.m.

The Warriors open regular season play on Thursday, Nov. 2, against Coahoma at 7:30 p.m. in Brackeen-Wood. The East Central women will face Coahoma at 5:30 p.m. that night.

Both teams will participate in the annual Haunted House of Hoops on Monday, Oct. 30, at 6:30 p.m., also in Brackeen-Wood. Admission is free to this event.