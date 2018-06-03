ECCC Men’s Basketball Hosting Summer Individual Player Camps

The East Central Community College men’s basketball program is hosting an Individual Skills Camp and an Overnight Camp in June.

Both camps are at Brackeen-Wood Gym on the ECCC campus in Decatur.

The Individual Skills Camp for boys ages 8-16 is June 11-13, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The cost is $65 per player and each camper receives a T-shirt.

This is a fundamental skills camp for boys who want to improve their basketball skills in the areas of passing, dribbling, and shooting. Concessions will be available.

Online registration is available at: www.eccc.edu/mens-basketball-individual-skills-camp.

The Overnight Camp for boys ages 11-17 is June 25-26, 2018. Campers will check-in at 2 p.m. on June 25 and check-out at Noon on June 26. The cost is $150 per player and each camper receives a T-shirt. Dinner and breakfast is provided, and concessions will be available.

This is an intense, full-time, 24-hour camp for players serious about being good basketball players. Coaches will break down each aspect of the game and teach advanced skills passing, dribbling, shooting, and defense. Five-on-five games will be played as well.

Online registration is available at: www.eccc.edu/mens-basketball-overnight-camp.

For more information contact ECCC head men’s basketball coach Robert Thompson at rthompson@eccc.edu or assistant coach Dylan Shields at dshields@eccc.edu.