Home » Local » ECCC Men’s Soccer Program to Hold Open Tryout Feb. 22

ECCC Men’s Soccer Program to Hold Open Tryout Feb. 22

Posted on

An open tryout for the 2018 East Central Community College men’s soccer team will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the soccer pitch on the Decatur campus, announced head men’s soccer coach Kenneth Thompson.

Registration will be held at the Brackeen-Wood Physical Education Building beginning at 1 p.m.

Players will need to bring their own equipment to workout in for the day. All players will have to sign a waiver of liability in order to participate in the tryouts.

All prospective players are encouraged to complete a player questionnaire ahead of time by visiting the Warrior Men’s Soccer web page at www.ecccathletics.com.

For more information, contact Thompson at 601-635-6370 or kthompson@eccc.edu.

Submit a Comment