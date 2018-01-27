ECCC Men’s Soccer Program to Hold Open Tryout Feb. 22

An open tryout for the 2018 East Central Community College men’s soccer team will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the soccer pitch on the Decatur campus, announced head men’s soccer coach Kenneth Thompson.

Registration will be held at the Brackeen-Wood Physical Education Building beginning at 1 p.m.

Players will need to bring their own equipment to workout in for the day. All players will have to sign a waiver of liability in order to participate in the tryouts.

All prospective players are encouraged to complete a player questionnaire ahead of time by visiting the Warrior Men’s Soccer web page at www.ecccathletics.com.

For more information, contact Thompson at 601-635-6370 or kthompson@eccc.edu.