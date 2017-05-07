ECCC MI-BEST Program Announces Open House, Test Dates

East Central Community College will hold an Open House for students interested in enrolling in its MI-BEST program for fall 2017 beginning at Noon on Monday, June 12.

The event will be held in the Tucker Applied Technology Center on the Decatur campus.

MI-BEST allows qualified applicants to take courses they need to prepare for the high school equivalency exam (formerly GED®) while at the same time training for jobs in fields such as business and office technology, certified nursing assistant (CNA), automobile collision repair, hotel and restaurant management, culinary arts, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC).

There is no cost for tuition for students who qualify for MI-BEST.

The open house is an opportunity for students who are interested in enrolling in the program for fall 2017 to learn more about MI-BEST, the career opportunities and other benefits of the program, and the upcoming test/interview process and dates.

Upcoming test and interview dates for students interested in joining the program in fall 2017 are June 9, June 30, July 14, and July 28. All tests and interviews begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Tucker Applied Technology Center.

The computer-based general knowledge test includes four parts: math with a calculator, math without a calculator, language, and reading. The test takes approximately two and a half hours, followed by a 15-minute interview. Prospective students should bring a photo ID and be prepared to complete initial paperwork before testing begins.

Prospective MI-BEST students should contact Whitney Amis at 601-635-6395 or wamis@eccc.edu.