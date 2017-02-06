ECCC to Offer Home Maintenance and Repair Course in Philadelphia Beginning Feb. 13

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer a Home Maintenance and Repair Course at the Philadelphia/Neshoba County Career & Technical Center beginning Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

The class will meet from 6 to 9 pm. on Monday nights for eight consecutive weeks.

Cost to attend is $150 per person and James Boykin will serve as instructor.

For more information or to register, contact Cody Spence, ECCC workforce development specialist, at 601-635-6265. The email is dcspence@eccc.edu.