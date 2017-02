The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer a Manufacturing Safety course at the Louisville Career Advancement Center beginning Monday, Feb. 6.

The class will meet from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday for two consecutive weeks.

Cost to attend is $25 per person and Chuck Fadale will serve as instructor.

For more information or to register, contact Hanna McCain, ECCC TAACCCT Navigator, at 662-773-2292. The email is cmccain@eccc.edu.