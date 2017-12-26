ECCC to Offer Pharmacy Tech Classes in Choctaw and Carthage Beginning in January

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer a Pharmacy Tech course beginning in January in Choctaw and Carthage.

The first class begins Jan. 29, 2018, at the Integrated Technologies Training Center located at 377 Industrial Drive in Choctaw.

Classes will meet from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday nights for 14 consecutive weeks. John Hunter will serve as instructor. Cost is $275, which includes a book. The Certification Exam will cost an additional $129 for the National Pharmacy Certification Testing Board. Participants must score a Silver level on the WorkKeys test to attend this class.

The Carthage class begins Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, at the Carthage Career Advancement Center located at 121 West Main St. in Carthage.

Classes will meet from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights for 14 consecutive weeks. Melissa Smith will serve as instructor. Cost is $275, which includes a book. The Certification Exam will cost an additional $129 for the National Pharmacy Certification Testing Board. Participants must score a Silver level on the WorkKeys test to attend this class.

Registration begins Jan. 2, 2018, and continues through Jan. 23. For more information, contact Debra Hutchins at 601-635-6295 or email dhutchins@eccc.edu.