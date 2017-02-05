ECCC to Offer Welding Course in Louisville Beginning Feb. 7

The East Central Community College Workforce Development Center will offer a Welding course at the Louisville/Winston County Career & Technical Center beginning Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

The class will meet from 3 to 9 pm. Tuesday through Thursday for three consecutive weeks. Instruction includes GMAW, FCAW, and MCAW processes.

Cost to attend is $150 per person and Shane McDaniel will serve as instructor.

For more information or to register, contact Melissa Allman, ECCC personal development specialist/Louisville site coordinator, at 662-773-2292. The email is mallman@eccc.edu.