ECCC Offering Elite Football Camp for Grades 8-12 June 6

The East Central Community College football program is hosting its 2018 Elite Warrior Football Camp on Wednesday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bailey Stadium on the campus in Decatur.

The non-contact camp is for high school players entering grades 8 through 12 in fall 2018. The cost is $50 per person and includes lunch and a camp T-shirt.

Participants will be instructed by the ECCC football staff at the position of their choice. The day will consist of a morning and afternoon session with competitive drills. The day will also include a combine testing period.

Those participating will need a football helmet, mouth piece, football cleats, shorts, T-shirt, and water bottle.

A registration form and parental consent form are located at www.ecccathletics.com/sports/fball.